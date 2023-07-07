The deadline for using up old stamps is fast approaching after a six month grace period.

July is the last month to use old, non-barcoded stamps. Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Royal Mail have started adding barcodes to stamps in a drive to modernise the post and make operations smoother and more secure.

But that means that any stamps which are without a barcode will soon be out of date. Here’s what you need to know, from the deadline to how to swap them out.

When do the old stamps run out?

Initially, the Royal Mail set a deadline of January 31 for old stamps either to be used or swapped out.

However they extended the cut off date by six months meaning the new deadline is Monday July 31.

What stamps are going out of date?

Regular first and second class “everyday” stamps are going out of date, alongside first-class and second-class large letter stamps. Any International tariff stamps or all ‘make-up-value stamps’ are also included.

There are a number of stamps which are not included in the scheme, with any special issue, commemorative stamps are still fine to use.

Special stamps, such as these Warhammer ones, do not need to be swapped. Image: Royal Mail/PA Wire

What happens if I use an old stamp after July 31?

Any mail sent with a non-barcoded stamp after July 31 will be treated as if there is insufficient postage – meaning that you will be subject to a surcharge.

How can I swap old stamps?

Any stamps which are going out of date are eligible to be swapped if you are unable to use them up before they expire. To swap out your stamps, you can pop into your local post office or delivery office customer service point to pick up a ‘Swap Out’ form and a free post envelope.

Alternatively you can contact Royal Mail customer service to arrange for one to be sent to you or complete a request form online. Your local post office will not be able to swap your stamps on the spot.

New stamps, such as these which feature King Charles III, have barcodes. Image: Getty

If you have a printer there are two forms available. The standard Stamp Swap Out form covers stamps with a value of up to £200, and can be sent away by writing “Freepost SWAP OUT” on the envelope – no other details are needed.

If you have stamps worth more than £200, you must fill out the Bulk Stamp Swap Out form. This must be sent to: Royal Mail, Swap Out, Tallents House, 21 South Gyle Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 9PB.

Royal Mail aims to have any stamps swapped out within seven working days, but during busy periods a longer wait should be expected.

Is there a cut off date for the Stamp Swap Out Scheme?