What is the Doomsday Clock? Why was it created, how does it work and where to watch 2024 announcement
The Doomsday Clock will soon be set for 2024, telling us how close we all are to death.
One of the most chilling indicators of how close mankind is to disaster, scientists are preparing to reveal what time the Doomsday Clock will be set at for 2024.
Introduced in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the Doomsday Clock is a symbolic timepiece which warns the public how close humanity is to destroying the world with dangerous, man made technologies.
Why was the Doomsday Clock created?
The Doomsday Clock was created by scientists involved in the Manhattan Project and initially focused only on nuclear threats, however it has now been expanded to include apocalyptic threats such as climate change, political tensions, technology or pandemic illness.
Using a clock to represent a sense of urgency, the Doomsday Clock announces how many minutes or seconds away from midnight mankind is from ruin.
The Doomsday Clock was first set in 1947 at 7 minutes until midnight, and the farthest the clock has ever been set was 17 minutes to midnight following the end of the Cold War.
Conversely, the closest the hands of the Doomsday Clock have ever been set to midnight was just last year. In 2023, the clock was set to 90 seconds to midnight largely because of the conflict in Ukraine, though there were other factors in the decision.
The past year has seen the world face several challenges, with the continuation of the war in Ukraine, armed conflict between Israel and Hamas and fears of escalation into a wider, possibly nuclear conflict.
Who decides what time the Doomsday Clock is set to?
The Science and Security Board of the Bulletin decide where the hand on the Doomsday Clock should be set to.
Meeting up twice a year to discuss world events, the board is made up of experts and scientists covering nuclear technology and climate science; many of whom are government advisors. The board will also consult with colleagues in different disciplines as well as the Bulletin’s Board of Sponsors.
Doomsday Clock 2024 live announcement
The live 2024 Doomsday Clock announcement will take place at 3pm on Tuesday, January 23.
It can be watched on the Bulletin’s website or on YouTube, with the 2024 update panel including science educator and TV personality Bill Nye, Bulletin president Rachel Bronson and Board chair and University of Chicago professor Daniel Holz.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.