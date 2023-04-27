War has erupted in Sudan’s capital city Khartoum following a violent power struggle within their military leadership, here’s a simple guide to the ongoing conflict.

Smoke is seen rising from Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan which is home to over six million people.

Fierce conflict has broken out in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities as the country’s regular army and paramilitary force known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battle for control.

A nationwide civil war seems increasingly more likely as the chaos has already resulted in over 420 people (including 264 civilians) being killed and almost 4000 more wounded, according to the Independent. Meanwhile, British citizens are already being moved out of the war-torn country.

Where is Sudan?

Sudan is located in north-east Africa and covers an area of 1.9 million square kilometres, making it one of the biggest countries on the continent. The Sudanese population is largely Muslim and their official languages are Arabic and English with the former being the “most widely spoken language” according to the Sudan Embassy.

What is happening in Sudan?

Sudden violence has erupted between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army over a bitter power struggle for the country. In the chaos, hundreds of people have been killed and thousands more have been wounded.

On top of this, thousands of foreigners in Sudan including aid workers and diplomats have been stranded in the war-torn land. Countries like the UK, Italy, Greece, Germany, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the US have begun evacuating their citizens and are closing their embassies.

People evacuated from Sudan arrive on a flight from Cyprus into Stansted airport in Essex. Around 1,400 military personnel are involved in the "large-scale" evacuation of UK nationals after a three-day ceasefire was agreed.

To complicate matters, Sky News reports that “airports have become battlegrounds and movement out of the capital has proved perilous” so evacuations are taking place by air via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, roughly 500 miles northeast of Khartoum.

Why is Sudan at war now?

The Sudanese army is headed by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan who has been Sudan’s de facto president since the military coup of 2021. On the other side of the conflict is the paramilitary group RSF led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo or “Hemedti” who is the deputy head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council.

Both groups have long-disagreed over how Sudan should be run and have claimed to own several strategic locations including airports, air bases and the presidential palace. Now, they disagree over the proposition of moving Sudan towards civilian rule which was a condition of a framework deal agreed to in December according to the BBC.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during a meeting with teams coordinating the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan, during a visit to the FCDO Crisis Centre in central London.

Following this, RSF troops were deployed around the country in a move the army called a “clear violation of law”. The shooting began on Saturday, April 15, and while there were hopes that talks could resolve the conflict it hasn’t yet occurred.

Why are there so many civilian casualties?

While the war seems pivoted around strategic locations, a great deal of the conflict is erupting in urban areas which are densely populated by civilians.

The RSF fighters have reportedly moved into these areas while the Sudanese army’s air force has launched air strikes into Khartoum which is home to over 6 million people, resulting in inevitable casualties.