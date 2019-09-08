'What are we preparing for?': Police Scotland slammed for 'anxiety inducing' grab bag Tweet

Police Scotland has been criticised for a 'scaremongering' social media post advising citizens to have a "grab bag" containing emergency supplies ready for use immediately.

A Tweet by the national force encouraged keeping essential items including food, water and medication nearby in case of an emergency on day eight of the '30 days 30 ways' campaign over the next month, encouraging preparedness in the event of a national crisis.

The Tweet reads: "September is preparedness month. Emergencies can happen at any time and it’s recommended to have a #GrabBag ready containing essential items including medication, copies of important documents, food/water, torch, radio and other personal items."

However, social media users have hit out at the timing of the post, branding it "crass, panic inducing and unnecessary".

One wrote: "Is this something we should carry on us at all times? Is something going to happen in October that we should prepare for?"

Another user added: "This is crass. Scaring people with no explanations. What emergencies do you envisage? Brexit? War? Civil disturbance? Flood? Pestilence? Nuclear accident? Martial Law?"

One Tweet said: "I'm quite concerned about where we're going where a radio, torch and whistle might be needed. I can understand having such a bag in case you're rushed into hospital, but a torch and whistle?"

The accompanying graphic also advises a pen and notepad, 'emergency plan,' seasonal clothing and personal toiletries should be kept in the pack.

The initiative is originally from the US department of homeland security and has been promoted by dozens of public bodies across the UK as part of a nationwide 'preparedness month'.