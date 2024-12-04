Edinburgh's £2 billion West Town project set to proceed following planning approval

The biggest expansion of Edinburgh in a generation has been greenlit following planning approval by the City of Edinburgh Council (CEC).

West Town, the new £2 billion development that will see 7,000 new homes - plus two schools, a hotel and commercial, retail & community facilities was approved on Wednesday (4 December).

Councillors at CEC’s Development Sub Committee voted unanimously to grant planning consent ‘in principle’ for the entire 205-acre site located between Ingliston Park and Ride and the Gogar Roundabout.

The West Town planning approval followed a successful 12-month consultation programme which included online and public consultation events and a programme of local stakeholder meetings.

The project will become the biggest, single homes-led development in Edinburgh in modern times and is hoped to play a major part in tackling the city’s much publicised housing crisis. It will be developed by West Town Edinburgh Ltd, formed in April 2021 by Drum Property Group

Calling the project a “once-in-a-generation opportunity”, Graeme Bone, Drum’s group managing director said: “This planning consent is the next significant milestone in our journey to realise the ambition we share with the Council, as agreed in the City Plan 2030, to deliver a major transformation of the west of Edinburgh.

“We now have the once-in-a-generation opportunity to make West Town an exemplar, sustainable 20-minute neighbourhood on a par with the best new developments taking place anywhere across the UK and Europe.”

A new tram stop in the centre of the development linked to the Edinburgh Tram route running directly through the site, together with an integrated bus service. There will also be 27-acres of open green space – including a 5.5-acre central park, several pocket parks and a wildlife corridor criss-crossed by cycle, running and walking tracks.

Mr Bone added: “The amount of space on the site, combined with its superb location, allows for a natural extension of the city, providing 7,000 mixed-tenure homes and new jobs in a well-designed 20-minute neighbourhood.

“West Town also has direct access to some of the best public transport in Scotland – the tram line travels through the site and there are integrated rail, cycle and road connections, creating a strategic gateway for the west of Edinburgh."