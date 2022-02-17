The West Coast Mainline has been closed today after a number of trees were blown over onto the overhead wires at Beattock, north of Lockerbie.

Network Rail Scotland initially said it was working to get trains running after the incident, shortly before midday.

However, in a video released this afternoon, engineers arrived to find that some trees actually caught fire when making contact with the wires.

Engineers have discovered a total of eight trees had fallen, with three of those blocking both lines.

The effects of Storm Dudley continue to be felt as a number of warnings are in place throughout the UK.

Network Rail says workers will look to clear the trees using chainsaws, before repairing the damage.

It is estimated to take until at least 9pm this evening until the operation is complete.

Updates to follow