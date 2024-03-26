Staff and families were told last week that Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is proposing to axe day services at Thomson Court Dementia Day Care Centre in Rothesay.

A day centre which has been described as "a lifeline" for the community on the isle of Bute is at risk of closure.

A letter was sent to staff and families last week announcing that Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is proposing to axe day services at Thomson Court Dementia Day Care Centre in Rothesay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said the proposal will be discussed further at a meeting on Wednesday this week.

Public finances being "extremely tight" was cited as a reason for the potential closure.

A quarter of the island's population has signed a petition urging the plan to be ditched.

Residents on the island have joined together to protest against the move, which they said would leave them in a desperate situation.

The centre is the only facility of its kind on Bute that provides specialised care for people living with dementia, and "essential respite" for spouses and relatives.

The letter said two other day centres on the mainland could close - one in Oban, and the other Dunoon - making a saving of about £160,000 a year.

Head of the local community council Jean Moffat said it is "a paltry sum" to save given the impact the closure would have on the islanders.

Speaking to The Scotsman, she said: "We have no care homes on this island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only facility we have that provide this sort of care is Thomson Court and it has only eight beds, so we are already stretched.

"The closure would mean that carers will not be able to cope, they will not have respite, and people living with dementia will be sent off the island. There are already many elderly people having to go to the mainland.

"If this centre closes, we have nothing.

"Argyll and Bute have made a decision based on too narrow parameters. They clearly aren't looking at the demographics here. And we are in one of the most impoverished areas in Scotland."

Ms Moffat said she believes HSPC gave just a week's notice - the bare minimum - in an effort to "keep it under the radar."

The community council head said she has already had to see residents fight to keep the centre in previous years.

"What we have to be wary of is that in two years they will just do the same thing again," she added.

HSCP said a decision on the potential closures won't be made until next year.

Bute's population is about 6,500, and a quarter of it's population - 1,625 - are 60 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 1,250 people have signed a petition launched by childcare practitioner Leigha McMillan and Heather Sweet, depute manager of Apple Tree nursery, which organises visits to the day centre.

An HSCP spokesperson responded to the backlash saying: "Our proposed budget and savings plan for the 2024/25 financial year will be presented to the Integration Joint Board on 27 March for formal approval.

"This plan highlights that as an organisation we are continuing to face increasing financial pressures through rising costs and inflation.

"As a consequence of these pressures a number of savings proposals will be discussed at the IJB including a review of day service provision for older adults at Struan Day Care in Dunoon, Thomson Court Day Care in Rothesay and Lynnside in Oban.