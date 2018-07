Have your say

A GRATEFUL wife has been reunited with her wedding and engagement rings after an Evening News appeal.

Diana Kokoreva, 28, was distraught when she displaced the £2,000 gold and diamond family heirlooms in St Andrew Square.

Diana and her husband Kirill revealed that the wedding bands were ‘priceless’ as they had been custom-made using grandparents’ rings.

Kirill got in touch with the Evening News and thanked a reader who had handed them in for Diana to collect.