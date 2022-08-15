Yellow weather warning issued for rain in Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office announced the warning in southern and eastern Scotland between midnight and 10am on Tuesday.

Rain, which the forecaster said would be “heavy at times”, could lead to travel disruption.

The news comes as a thunderstorm warning covered most of Scotland on Monday, with the Met Office saying a “large” storm was moving north east in the morning.

An amateur photographer captured this amazing shot of the moment a lightning strike hit above the Wallace Monument. Picture: Thomas Lamont/SWNS

The weather follows an extended dry period, which has seen temperatures consistently rise above 20C in the past week north of the border.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm warnings will be in force in some parts of England until Wednesday.