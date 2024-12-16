Yellow weather alert issued as half a month's worth of rain to batter Scotland over 36 hours
A “very wet, damp and miserable” start to the week has been forecast for parts of Scotland, with the risk of flooding due to persistent downpours.
A Met Office yellow warning, covering parts of the Highlands, Argyll and Bute, Perthshire and the Stirling area, is in force and runs until 9pm on Monday.
Travel disruption and flooding could hit some areas as up to 150mm of rain could fall, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said.
He said: “Over the next 24-36 hours, the rainfall totals really will be building up with widely half a month’s worth of rain falling across parts of the Highlands and even into northern areas of Argyll and Bute.”
Mr Vautrey urged people to “take care” as snow melt would add water to rivers. There may be some interruption to power supplies and other services.
By Sunday night, four flood warnings and five flood alerts had been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency. Police have advised people to travel with caution.
The Met Office warning states: “Rain will become persistent across parts of western Scotland during Sunday, continuing throughout Monday before easing later on Tuesday.
“[A total of ] 70mm-100 mm of rain is likely to fall widely during this period, but possibly over 150mm for some exposed hills and mountains. Rapid melting of lying snow will also contribute to any potential impacts.”
Sepa has five flood alerts and five flood warnings in place across the area. Ferry operator CalMac warned some of its services may be subject to delays and cancellations at short notice.
Some slightly brighter and sunnier spells are expected across Northern Ireland, England and Wales on Monday, but strong gusts will make it feel chillier than the mild temperatures for the time of year of 10C-11C.
