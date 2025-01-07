The top tips for diving in wintry conditions, including the eleven items needed for your winter driving survival kit.

What should a winter driving survival kit include?

It's advised to take a charger with you just in case your phone runs out of battery. It's also advised to take a pair of sunglasses should weather conditions be bright and to pack any personal medication you might need. A first aid kit is always an essential, as are snacks should you get stuck in traffic. A flask of a warm drink can also help to keep you warm this winter season. Other recommended items include a blanket, an ice scraper, de-icer, a torch and batteries.