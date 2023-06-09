All Sections
Yellow thunderstorm warning in place across Scotland as heatwave sweeps UK

Thunderstorm warnings are in place across the UK this weekend, with temperatures expected to hit 30C in England. Will Scotland feel the heat?

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the UK. The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the UK.
A heat-health alert is in place across England as the Met Office predicts thunderstorms throughout the UK this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach 30C in some parts of the country this weekend as the high pressure responsible for the recent nice weather drifts toward Scandinavia.

The transition will influence weather for most of the weekend, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing heat-health alerts for England until Monday June 12.

The alerts indicate high temperatures which are expected to impact the health and social care sectors, with an amber warning across eastern and southern England and the Midlands, while a yellow heat warning is in place for London, Yorkshire and the north of England.

Ayr beach as Scots enjoy the warm weather.Ayr beach as Scots enjoy the warm weather.
But what will the weather be in Scotland this weekend?

Unfortunately for Scots, the Met Office predicts east and north-east Scotland will be the main exception to any possible warm weather conditions.

An easterly breeze is expected to keep temperatures calm along with persistent clouds, but while we may not reach 30C heat not all is lost.

Though the weather will vary from the Borders to the Highlands, any dramatic drops in temperature aren’t likely.

What is likely, however, is thunderstorms.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place. A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place.
Yellow weather warning in place across Scotland

Scotland will miss out on any potential record breaking heat but we are predicted to experience heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms from 12am to 9pm on Sunday June 11.

The Met Office issued a Yellow weather warning which covers the majority of the UK.

In Scotland, the warning covers:

  • Central, Tayside & Fife: Clackmannanshire; Falkirk; Fife; Perth and Kinross and Stirling
  • Grampian: Aberdeenshire and Moray
  • Highlands & Eilean Siar: Highland
  • South-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders: Dumfries and Galloway; Scottish Borders and West Lothian
  • Strathclyde: Argyll and Bute; East Ayrshire; East Dunbartonshire; East Renfrewshire; Glasgow; Inverclyde; North Ayrshire; North Lanarkshire; Renfrewshire; South Ayrshire; South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire

Yellow weather warnings mean there is a small chance of flooding and building damage from water, lightning, hail or strong winds.

Travel disruption may also be likely on Sunday, from public transport to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

There is also a slight risk of power outages.

Why are there heatwaves?

The UKHSA expects heatwaves are "likely to occur more often, be more intense and last longer in the years and decades ahead", with the increase in extreme weather a result of climate change.

The UK experienced its hottest year ever in 2022, with an average temperature of over 10°C recorded for the first time.

The changes were found to be the result of human induced climate change.

Environmental campaigner Dr Richard Dixon has said the situation is “already out of control”.

