Weather warning remains in Scotland as Storm Bert continues to bring disruption

A Yellow weather warning remains in place for Scotland this morning.

Storm Bert will continue to bring disruption into Monday after torrential downpours caused "devastating" flooding over the weekend.

A weather warning remains in place for Scotland, with high winds predicted for much of the country until mid morning.

A statement from the Met Office warns: “As Storm Bert moves east across the north of Scotland, a further spell of very strong winds will move east to affect parts of western, central and northern Scotland. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely and as much as 70 mph near western coasts and on exposed bridges.”

Hundreds of homes were left underwater, roads were turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

More than 200 flood alerts remain in place for England and Wales and travel issues are set to continue into the this week.

In North Wales , a body was found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry , who went missing while walking his dog during the storm on Saturday near the Afon Conwy river.

Another man, who was in his 80s, died after his car entered water at a ford on Cockhill Lane in Foulridge, Colne, Lancashire , on Saturday afternoon. It was unclear if the incident was directly related to Storm Bert .

The Met Office forecast that rain in the south-east of England will clear on Monday but blustery showers could stick around for the north-west.

Services across other rail companies could start later than normal as tracks which were flooded or hit by fallen trees are inspected.

On Sunday night, some major roads were closed due to the ongoing impacts of flooding.

Simon Brown , services director at the Met Office, said:"As always with a named storm, a full assessment of the forecast and warning strategy will take place with our partners.

"But this assessment is carried out post-event, therefore I would expect this to take place over the coming days.

" Storm Bert was well forecast, 48 hours in advance, with a number of warnings in place ahead of the system reaching the UK.

"We work closely with partners to assess the potential risks of extreme weather and the warnings covering Wales highlighted the potential for homes and businesses to flood with fast-flowing or deep floodwater possible, causing a danger to life."

On Sunday, large rainfall accumulations were seen, with some places experiencing an excess of 130mm in the last 24 hours.