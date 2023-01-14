A yellow warning for ice covering much of Scotland suggests there could be "icy surfaces and high-ground snow leading to some difficult travelling conditions in places on Saturday night and Sunday morning", the Met Office has warned.

It has also issued as a yellow warning for wind and rain, running until early on Sunday, across south-western parts of Scotland as gusts of up to 70mph could hit the coastline.

Expected "frequent wintry" snow showers also saw the Met Office issue a yellow warning for snow and ice for northern Scotland from Sunday through to Wednesday.

The Met Office said: "A few centimetres of snow are likely at low levels over a given 24-hour period, with the potential for 10-15cm above 200 metres, especially across parts of the Highlands. Ice will be additional hazard, especially Tuesday night."

The Vic Haddock boat house (right) is flooded along the swollen River Severn (Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Residents are urged to take care as there may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The alerts come amid flood warnings across parts of the UK as heavy rain and blustery winds are set to bring a weekend washout for many.

The Met Office had 98 flood warnings and 169 alerts in place in England on Saturday morning, adding people should expect "an unsettled day ahead" as rain pushed eastwards.

While brighter spells are set to follow, the forecaster warned there may be heavy showers, some snow in the north and people in Northern Ireland and southern Scotland should be braced for the strongest winds.

