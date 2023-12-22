Weather Scotland: Yellow wind warning issued by Met Office for Christmas Eve
A yellow warning has been issued for wind for parts of Scotland on Christmas Eve
The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Christmas Eve.
It covers large swathes of northern Scotland from midday on Sunday until the early hours of Christmas Day.
People should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, the Met Office said. There is the potential for gusts as high as 60 or 70 mph across Lewis, Orkney, Sutherland and Caithness.
MORE TO COME
