Weather Scotland: Yellow warning issued for rain and snow as Scotland braces for Storm Gerrit

A yellow warning has been issued for rain, snow and wind across parts of Scotland

Scotland is set to be battered by wind and rain from Storm Gerrit, with a yellow weather warning issued for much of the country.

The yellow rain and snow warning is in place from 6am to 9pm across much of Scotland on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the wet and windy weather would cover “pretty much the whole of the UK”, with significant snowfall in parts of Scotland.

Storm Gerrit has been named by the Met Office, with several weather warnings in force across Scotland from Wednesday

The storm will bring strong winds and heavy rain to many parts of the UK on Wednesday, with wintry hazards also likely, forecasters warned.

Mr Partridge said the storm was named as a warning to people coming home from the Christmas holidays.

He said: “Due to the extent of the warnings that are being issued, it was deemed that a named storm would be a good idea because it will highlight to the public the risk associated, particularly as tomorrow is likely to be quite a busy day on the roads with people travelling back home from Christmas and things like that.”

Mr Partridge added: “There are wind warnings out for the south of England, across the English Channel coast. But we also have wind warnings in force for parts of western Wales, north-west England, Northern Ireland, northern Scotland and the Northern Isles.”

He said only the central section of the UK does not have a wind warning.

Wind warning areas can expect gusts of 50-60mph, with up to 70mph on high ground and exposed coasts.

“In terms of rain, we have rain warnings out for the whole of Northern Ireland, western Wales, north-west England, and then there’s a combined sort of rain and snow warning for Scotland,” Mr Partridge said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain in the warning areas is forecast to be between 40-60mm, with the potential for 70-90mm in the western hills of Wales and the western side of the Pennines.