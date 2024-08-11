Thunderstorms predicted for Scotland as Met Office issues Yellow Weather warning

More extreme weather has been predicted for Scotland as the Met Office issue warnings.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning for Scotland as more extreme weather is set to hit.

Thunderstorms are predicted for the whole country, and for parts of Northern England, expected to start in the early hours of Monday morning.

With the storms due to hit between 2 am and 1 pm tomorrow, the Met Office are warning of potential disruption and damage.

In a statement on their site, they explain: “Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western parts of the UK and move northeast during the second half of Sunday night becoming organised into Monday morning.

“Although not all parts of the warning area are expected to see them, an area of increasingly organised thunderstorms is likely to produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds.

“Some torrential downpours are likely, with 20-40 mm in places, and a potential for 40-60 mm of rain to fall in 1-2 hours very locally, with hail up to 2 cm in diameter.

“Thunderstorms are expected clear towards the northeast by Monday afternoon.”