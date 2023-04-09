Weather Scotland: Snow forecast as Met Office issues yellow wind warning for parts of Scotland as Storm Antoni arrives

Snow has replaced sunshine in the forecast for Scotland, completing a miserable picture for Bank Holiday Monday.

In addition, warnings for 60mph winds have replaced sunny Easter weather, with the possibility of Storm Antoni making landfall on Tuesday.

Friday and Saturday produced long spells of sunshine for many, but the arrival of high cloud over much of the country put the dampener on Easter Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for 60mph gales for Dumfries and Galloway, Lothian and Borders and southern parts of Strathclyde.

The weather forecast for Easter Monday is looking windy, with snow forecast in some parts of Scotland. Picture: Getty Images

The warning is in place from 3pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday, with the weather predicted to cause some disruption to travel as well as the prospect of power cuts.

The warning adds: ”It is likely some coastal routes, sea front and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.”

Honor Criswick of the Met Office said: ”It’s the end of the fine weather for a while, I’m afraid. Rain was expected to move in from the west, leaving Bank Holiday Monday as a day of blustery showers, some of them wintry over high ground.

“Here we could see sleet and possibly snow, but we are unlikely to witness heavy accumulations.”

Sunday saw a top temperature of 14.6C at Gogarbank in Edinburgh.

In sharp contrast, however, wind and rain will sweep in from the west on Monday, the start of a deeply unsettled week of weather.

Met Eireann, the Irish weather service is expected to name a deep area of low pressure ‘Storm Antoni’ when it barrels in from the Atlantic tomorrow on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “A change is on the way for the UK weather as the dry, settled, and in places warm conditions are replaced by a more unsettled weather pattern from Sunday afternoon.

“This change happens first for Northern Ireland and Scotland, where Sunday afternoon rain will be replaced by blustery showers overnight and into Monday. Elsewhere, a mainly dry, but increasingly cloudy day on Sunday, with rain arriving for parts of Wales and southwest England by evening. Rain spreads east across other areas into Monday, with showers following.”

The low pressure that will cause this week’s problems is not expected to move away into the North Sea until late on Thursday, though there are signals for some further rain to come later next week.