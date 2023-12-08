Weather Scotland: Heavy wind and rain expected to batter Scotland over weekend as warnings issued

​Weather warnings have been issued across the UK as heavy wind and rain is expected over the weekend.

Yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued for southern Scotland, areas of Dorset and Devon, as well as Northern Ireland, with ground already heavily saturated.

The warning area extends across much of Dumfries and Galloway as well as parts of Ayrshire and Arran, stretching as far east in southern Scotland as Jedburgh.

Areas with Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of up to 70mph, with parts of the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland experiencing windspeeds of between 45mph and 55mph, the Met Office said.

Cold weather and fog hits the Central Belt. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Wind speeds will increase in the west during Saturday morning then across other areas through the afternoon, before easing slowly from the west through the evening. Homes and businesses may experience flooding as up to 80mm of rain falls in some parts of the UK, the forecaster said.

Rain of 30-50mm is expected to fall widely in southern Scotland, with possibly 60-80mm over higher ground, with the downpours to start on Friday night, the Met Office said.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: "We're in for a wet and windy weekend. From 6pm [on Friday], a band of heavy wind and rain will move through Scotland. There's a possibility of flooding because of the already saturated ground.

"Another band will move [on Saturday] morning from the south-west of the UK towards the north-east, bringing with it heavy rain for much of the country.

"By the afternoon most of the heavy wind and rain will have passed and it will just be showers for southern areas.

"We will also be seeing some quite strong winds in Wales, the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland, particularly coastal communities around the Irish Sea.

The bad weather could cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and large waves, the forecaster said.

The unsettled weather will continue into Sunday and next week, with a chance of further weather warnings.

Mr Dixon continued: "There is another area of low pressure coming on Sunday with the possibility of further warnings being issued."

The warnings have been issued as temporary repairs to the storm-damaged seawall of St Andrews Harbour are due to start next week.

A spokesperson for St Andrews Harbour Trust said: “Fife Council will install temporary walls using rock armour. The repairs will help minimise future damage to the cliff face and car park by essentially putting a barrier break into the sea, near the cliffs, to lessen the force of water striking it.

“In preparation for these works, the council has announced it will close the entire length of Shorehead for two weeks from Monday.

“We are extremely grateful that Fife Council has agreed to fund these works and thank the residents and harbour users for their ongoing patience while these essential repairs are carried out to our historic and important harbour.