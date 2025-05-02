What is the weather going to be like in Scotland today? Friday forecast and looking ahead to the weekend
Scotland has been enjoying some beautiful weather over the last week or so with winter well and truly behind us.
The question on everyone’s lips is “will it last”. We certainly know better than to take the sun for granted here.
The good news is, its looking pretty positive for all of us.
What will the weather be like today?
Today will see the sun appear across the country, with highs averaging around 14C from North to South.
The west coast, and around Glasgow, will start off cloudier than the rest of the Central Belt, with the sun appearing closer to the afternoon.
Grey cloud will hit all areas unfortunately, with most places including Aberdeen and Edinburgh being a little darker in the middle of the day, but good news for all you BBQ fans, across the board, it’s looking like its going to be a glorious evening for all with the sun fully out.
What will the weather be like this weekend?
Although the temperatures may not be as high, there is low risk of rain across the country, which is a surprise for us.
There will be cloud, but sunny spells and highs around 12C to 14C, depending on where in Scotland you are.
We’re not like to see weather quite as stunning as earlier this week, but at least we’re not re entering winter, with summer well and truly on its way.
Remember to wear sun cream!
