WATCH: Dramatic footage shows ferry caught in storm Dennis

A ferry swaying heavily at sea as storm Dennis batters parts of the country has been caught on camera.

Stuart Bell was visiting the Isle of Arran when he filmed the ferry approaching the Calmac Ferry Terminal.

The unnerving footage shows the huge boat rocking side-to-side during the extreme weather as it approaches the terminal.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to blast the country for the remainder of this week as the storm hits.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for parts of Scotland where severe flooding and high winds is likely causing 'danger to life.'

Areas affected include Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders where "very heavy rain" is expected to fall.

Warnings are also in place for strong winds and rain across most of Scotland including Edinburgh, Glasgow, and most of the West Coast

Disruptions to travel are expected across the country and anyone wishing to drive or use public transport is advised to travel with caution.

Power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses is likely during these stormy weather conditions.

The amber warning is in place from midday tomorrow until midnight for southern Scotland with yellow warnings for wind and rain across the rest of the country are in place from tomorrow through to Monday.

The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph.