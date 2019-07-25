Video: Lightning hits wind turbine in Fife

This is the moment that lightning struck a wind turbine on the Fife coast, during Wednesday morning’s brutal thunder storm.

The video was taken from Denbeath, and shows the giant Levenmouth turbine on the coast being hit, leaving a trail in mid-air after the lightning has past.

The turbine was hit in the early hours of Wednesday.

The clip, which was taken by Harriet Logie, comes after a house in Markinch caught fire yesterday after being hit by lightning.

Another yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office for this evening, which could bring thunder, lightning, and heavy rain.