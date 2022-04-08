Drone footage captured the Balblair conducting pre-delivery trials in huge seas off the coast of Ireland, where the bespoke boat was built by Safehaven Marine.

The Interceptor 48 class vessel is due to be sailed to Scotland this month, to be brought into service on the busy waters of the firth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second pilot vessel to be built for the Port by Safehaven in recent years, in an investment totalling more than £1.5million since 2019.

The Balblair shows she is ready to face the toughest tests at sea.

The Balblair will be part of a fleet of boats used to transport the Port’s highly skilled pilots between the trust port’s base at Invergordon, in Easter Ross, and the vessels that enter the Cromarty Firth.

The Port’s marine support manager, Graham Grant, said: “The Balblair is a fantastic new state-of-the-art vessel, capable of operating in the most challenging and difficult sea conditions, as the incredible video and photographs show.

“She’s a very welcome addition to our fleet and will provide an efficient, safe and stable platform for performing pilotage operations.

“The investment in a second new Interceptor 48 provides future resilience as the Port prepares to meet the new demands placed on us from an increasingly diverse customer base.

“We very much look forward to taking delivery and bringing her into service.”

Safehaven managing director, Frank Kowalski, added: “It’s always particularly satisfying to receive a repeat order, as we did after delivering the Dalmore, the first pilot boat, to the Cromarty Firth in 2019.

“It shows how successful the boat has been in operation, and the Port’s confidence in Safehaven Marine as a builder.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.