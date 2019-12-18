UK weather warnings: Here’s when heavy rain, strong winds and foggy conditions will hit this week

The UK is set to be hit with an array of wintry weather conditions over the next few days, as the Met Office issues weather warnings place for wind, rain and fog.

Strong winds set to hit

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 2pm on Wednesday (18 Dec) until 3am on Thursday (19 Dec), covering Northern Ireland, South West Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders, South West England, Strathclyde and Wales.

The Met Office said, “Strong southeasterly winds are expected to develop during Wednesday afternoon across parts of southwest England and west Wales before spreading to Northern Ireland and parts of southwest Scotland later.”



What to expect from this yellow weather warning:



Foggy conditions could cause transport delays

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain to Wales and South West England, which is in place from 4pm to 11.59pm on Wednesday (18 Dec).

A yellow Met Office weather warning for fog is also in place until 1pm on Wednesday (18 Dec), covering East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.

The Met Office said, “Fog will quickly form overnight and may be slow to clear during Wednesday.”

What to expect from this weather warning:

Heavy rain could cause flooding

The Met Office said, “Heavy rain is likely to cause some problems for travel, as well as flooding in a few places.”

What to expect from this yellow weather warning:

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times by car and bus longer

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely