UK heatwave: Scotland to meet 'heatwave' criteria as temperatures could hit 30C

The soaring mercury means Scotland will officially meet the criteria of a ‘heatwave’ when temperatures exceed 25C for three days in a row.

The timing for the nation’s school pupils could not be better, as perfect blue sky weather permits trips to the park or seaside before classes resume after the summer holidays next week.

August 12 also sees the traditional start of the grouse shooting season, impacted badly in the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A satellite image issued by the Met Office of the UK from above showing the vast areas that have been affected by the prolonged dry conditions, leaving the parched land turning from green to yellow and brown. Picture: Met Office/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

A spokesman for the Scottish Gamekeepers Association said: ”Compared to recent years, where estates have continued to invest, but not had the shooting, this is certainly going to be a better year.

“It would be wrong to say it’s a bumper year. In some estates, grouse stocks have returned sufficiently to produce shooting days.

“We are more than thankful to have international visitors back on Scottish moors this year.”

There are some signs of optimism in the weather forecast for the far north of Scotland, which has been labouring under cloud and rain for the majority of the week.

Wet conditions are likely to dissipate, with skies to brighten up for north western parts, like Lochaber and the Western Isles.

However, it is a case of wall-to-wall sunshine for most of Scotland away from the far east coast, which could be troubled with haar from the North Sea.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: “For the vast majority, further south, it is dry and it is clear.

“In the sunshine in the south west, we could get up to 28C, 29C or even 30C.”

As far as the weekend is concerned, Mr Deakin said cloud would continue to drift away from northern Scotland tomorrow, allowing more areas to share in the fine conditions.

He added: “For the vast majority, the day will again be dry, hot and sunny. The east coast may stay in the mid to high teens, but elsewhere, where we see the sunshine, temperatures will jump much higher to get into the mid-20ss in central and southern Scotland in the sunshine.”

An amber extreme heat warning is in place for many parts of England and Wales, where temperatures could hit the mid-30s today, tomorrow and Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is asking for people to be careful before entering wild water this weekend.

Rivers and lochs witnessed a spate of drownings last summer, when similarly-high temperatures were recorded and people flocked to cool off.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We are expecting another period of high temperatures in Scotland and many people might be tempted by the water.

“Over the last year, a number of tragic incidents have served as a sad reminder that all of Scotland’s waterways can be dangerous at any time of year.

“Even on the warmest day, the open water can still be incredibly cold – falling or jumping into it can cause cold water shock which can be fatal.