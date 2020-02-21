Two women hospitalised after being hit by falling Marks and Spencer shop sign

Have your say

A Scottish city centre has been cordoned off after a shop sign collapsed in high winds, hospitalising two passing pedestrians.

The incident happened around 3pm today on Glasgow's Argyle Street.

READ MORE: Scotland train services and roads face major disruption due to flooding

It is understood the sign fell from a Marks & Spencer shopfront.

Police have confirmed two people have been take to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Their condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 3pm after two females were struck by signage that appears to have fallen from a storefront on Argyle Street.

The incident happened outside Marks and Spencer on Argyle street. Picture: Google

"Both have been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) also attended.

A SAS spokesman said: "We received a call at 2.55pm to attend an incident on Argyle Street in Glasgow.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew to the scene."

Access restricted

Pictures from the scene show a wide police cordon around the area and passersby attending to at least one person who has been injured.

A spokesman for rail operator ScotRail confirmed access to a nearby station is restricted.

He said: "The main entrance on Argyle Street is closed due to an incident outside the station. You can still access the station via Osborne Street."