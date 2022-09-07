Tornado Scotland: Tornado spotted in Midlothian as thunderstorms sweep country
A tornado was spotted in Scotland as heavy rain and thunderstorms swept parts of the country.
People in Midlothian were surprised to see the unusual weather event on Tuesday afternoon.
A Met Office yellow warning of thunderstorms was issued for much of Scotland.
The Met Office said the tornado was a waterspout, a type of tornado that forms over open water.
Twitter user Aisling posted a video of it passing Rosewell, Midlothian and wrote: “Never seen anything like it. It went right by our house. The video doesn’t capture how intense it was.”
Others shared their surprise, with one person writing: “Never seen a tornado before in Midlothian” while another tweeted: “Tornado in Midlothian. Crazy weather.”
Greg Dewhurst, a forecaster at the Met Office said: "We've seen a couple of videos today showing tornadic waterspouts this and it's down to the atmosphere, the current low pressure system.
"The air is unstable, there's thunderstorms and the energy of the atmosphere is helping to create these.”