'Tornado' hits Scotland as parts of nation battered by torrential rain

After weather warnings for thunderstorms and torrential across Scotland there were reports of a 'tornado' in one region.

Matt Storey posted pictures of the 'tornado' on Scotland From the Roadside Facebook page saying: "Tornado between Arbroath and Dundee today followed by torrential rain."

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "It’s certainly a funnel cloud. For it to be a confirmed tornado the funnel cloud must touch the ground, however as there are some trees in the way we can’t say for certain.

"It does look very close to the ground so it may have briefly touched down as a weak tornado.

"Around 1pm there were some heavy thundery showers in the area which had the potential to produce funnel clouds and tornados".

The north east was battered by heavy rain this afternoon, with some localised flooding.

Picture: Matt Storey/Facebook

Bridge of Don was the worst affected areas with some drivers being forced to push their vehicles to safety.

Read more: Scotland hit with yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms over five days

Picture: Matt Storey/Facebook