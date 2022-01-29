Storm Malik: Woman killed by falling tree in Aberdeen

Police Scotland confirmed that a 60-year-old woman was fatally wounded by an uprooted tree in Aberdeen.

Winds of over 100mph have been reported in some parts of Scotland, with widespread disruption to travel and power supplies.

Weather warnings are in place across all of Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland for most of Saturday due to the high winds and rain.

Emergency services were called to Deveron Road in Aberdeen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called to Deveron Road in Aberdeen around 10.30am on Saturday January 29 to reports of a sudden death of a 60-year-old woman.

"There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will now be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

On Saturday morning, meteorologist for the broadcaster STV Sean Batty tweeted: "Had an extreme gust of 147mph recorded on the Cairngorm summit an hour ago.

"This is an incredible strength, but still a way off from the record of 173mph recorded back in 1986."

On Saturday morning Network Rail Scotland said fallen trees had caused numerous services to be cancelled, including Inverness to Thurso, Perth to Aberdeen, Aberdeen to Dundee and Glasgow Queen Street to Oban.

More very strong winds are expected as another low pressure system moves across northern areas on Sunday, with some snow possible across parts of Scotland.

Another yellow warning for wind is in place for the northern UK from 6pm on Sunday until noon on Monday.