The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow covering much of mainland Scotland. This came into force at 3am today and is due to lift at 6pm.
More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday.
A man was killed by a falling tree in County Wexford in the south east of Ireland today while a member of the public was in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by falling debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.
The winds were so strong in London that parts of the O2 Arena roof have been “ripped off”.
Train services are running well across Scotland with ScotRail saying travellers shouldn’t expect as much disruption as was brought by Storm Dudley earlier this week.
In Aberdeenshire more than 30 schools were closed due to the forecast heavy snow while some schools were shut in Angus and Inverclyde.
Scotland’s weather LIVE: Storm Eunice strikes the country bringing heavy snow, high winds and icy conditions
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 19:50
Four dead and others injured as 120mph Storm Eunice batters UK and Ireland
Four people have been killed, with several others injured, as Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and potentially record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland.
A woman in her 30s died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey, north London, on Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said. It was the first confirmed death in England related to Eunice.
A man in his 50s died in Netherton, Merseyside, after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in.
A man in his 20s was killed in Alton, Hampshire, after a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter pick-up collided with a tree in Old Odiham Road just before midday.
Earlier, a man in Co Wexford, Ireland, was also killed by a falling tree.
A man in his 20’s has died after colliding with a tree
A man in his 20s has died in Alton, Hampshire, after a car collided with a tree, police said.
In a statement Hampshire Constabulary said: “Police were called at 11.49am on Friday to a collision involving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter pick-up and a tree in Old Odiham Road.
“Officers attended the incident with colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service.
“Two men, in their 20s, were in the vehicle. Sadly the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.
“The next of kin for both men have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.”
Another man has died as a result of Storm Eunice
A man in his 50s has died in Netherton, Merseyside, after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in, said Merseyside Police.
In a statement, police said: “Officers were contacted at just after 2.10pm to reports that debris had struck the windscreen of a vehicle at Switch Island/Dunningsbridge Road.
“A male passenger in the vehicle was injured. Paramedics attended at the scene but the man, who is in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead. The male driver of the vehicle was not injured.
“The passenger’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the woman who tragically lost her life and the man who was seriously injured in Highgate this afternoon.
“I’d like to pay tribute to all those in the emergency services who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe and urge all Londoners to remain cautious and avoid taking risks as this storm passes.”
Woman dies in London after a tree hits her car
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called shortly after 4pm to reports of a tree falling on a car in Muswell Hill Road, Haringey, near the junction with South Close.
Officers attended with colleagues from London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.
The passenger in the car – a woman in her 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers believe they know the woman’s identity and her family have been informed. They will be supported by specialist officers.
The driver – a man in his 30s – has been taken to hospital but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
Road closures remain in place at the location.
Storm Eunice: Man killed as winds reach 122mph - with another storm following on Sunday
The Port of Dover has reopened to shipping and some ferry services after closing earlier on Friday due to Storm Eunice.
A spokesperson said: “The port and ferry operators will now continue to work together to ensure that services are running with minimal disruption.”