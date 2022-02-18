The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow covering much of mainland Scotland. This came into force at 3am today and is due to lift this evening at 6pm.
Travel is likely to be affected, and the forecaster has warned that vehicles and passengers could be stranded on the road due to heavy snow. They also anticipate delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off, and power cuts and disruption to mobile phone coverage is also likely.
You can follow all the latest updates in our dedicated live blog.
Scotland’s weather LIVE: Storm Eunice strikes the country bringing heavy snow, high winds and icy conditions
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 08:32
Train services disrupted by Storm Eunice
Despite the snow forecast, ScotRail said it does not expect the same levels of disruption from Storm Eunice as from Storm Dudley but has pre-emptively announced some trains will not be running.
Glasgow and Edinburgh trains to Arbroath and Montrose to Aberdeen services will not run because sets of points on the line that allow trains to move tracks are not fitted with heaters, meaning they could freeze and get stuck.
Network Rail Scotland announced it has five locomotives fitted with snow ploughs to use as required, it is proactively spraying de-icer on key junctions and extra staff will be deployed to deal with any problems.
Snow falls in Scotland against a backdrop of Edinburgh Castle as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK
Snow causes difficult conditions for Scottish drivers
Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as Storm Eunice sweeps in bringing heavy snow.
A Met Office weather warning for snow is in place between 3am and 6pm on Friday, while a wind warning encompasses the south-west Scottish borders, including most of Dumfries and Galloway.
Snow is forecast throughout the day for most of mainland Scotland south of Inverness and Fort William, and was disrupting travel on Friday morning.
The M8 was closed eastbound at junction five due to the heavy snow and Traffic Scotland tweeted that there were reports of vehicles getting stuck on the A68 near Soutra.
Bear Scotland North West Trunk Roads reported heavy snow across the north-west network, including the A83 Rest And Be Thankful, A82 Glencoe, A85 Glen Ogle, and A889 Catlodge.
Met Office warn of rare and dangerous weather phenomenon
The forecaster notified the public that a dangerous weather phenomenon known as a sting jet - a small area of highly intense wind inside a storm - could form later on Friday.
Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years.”
“The red warning areas indicate a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris.”
Storm Eunice to bring adverse weather and disruption today
The Met Office has alerted the public to brace for wind and snow today across the UK. They have even sent out rare Red Weather Warnings to areas in Wales.
Rail operators warn travel disruption in England is ‘inevitable’
A Network Rail spokesman said disruption is “inevitable” and Welsh services will be suspended for the whole day, while London North East Railway urged customers with tickets for Friday to travel on Saturday instead or get a refund due to expected disruption and damage.
East Midlands Railway said trains to and from London St Pancris “may be withdrawn at short notice”, while National Rail said there would be no trains between Nottingham and Skegness until about 8am.
Northern advised customers “NOT TO TRAVEL across the Northern network”.