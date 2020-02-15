Storm Dennis: Forth Road Bridge shut to double decker buses

Have your say

High winds are causing major travel disruption in and around Scotland's capital.

The Forth Road Bridge has been shut to all double decker buses due to the extreme weather conditions caused by storm Dennis.

Traffic Scotland is advising anyone travelling today to take care due to the high winds.

It has specifically warned those wishing to travel along the A1 at East Linton as the area is currently experiencing more extreme high winds.

Flooding and landslides have also been reported across the country including one in Glencoe on the A82 which is causing delays to traffic.

The travel disruptions come as storm Dennis hits parts of Scotland with high winds and heavy rainfall.

Both the Fourth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing had to shut recently during storm Ciara.

Winds recorded around 60mph made it unsafe to travel across.

Storm Dennis is expected to last until Monday with both yellow and amber warnings in place for parts of Scotland.

You can read more about the weather warnings here - Storm Dennis: Scottish weather warning upgrades to amber with 'danger to life'

