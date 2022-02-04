SSEN Teams worked to reconnect over 120,000 homes in the north of Scotland affected by Storms Malik and Corrie, which brought gusts of over 90mph to the region.

Across both storms, SSEN’s network experienced over 450 high voltage network faults caused by fallen trees and wind-borne debris striking overhead power lines.

Storm Malik caused significant damage to our network in North East Scotland, particularly Ballater, Braemar, Tarland, Kintore and Banchory in Aberdeenshire.

Areas such as Stonehaven and Edzell faced the worst of Storm Corrie, with record wind speeds recorded.

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said: “Coming just weeks after the extensive damage caused by Storm Arwen, the dual impact of Storms Malik and Corrie posed a significant and unique challenge, with often complex repairs being undertaken while battling conditions and balancing priorities.

“Our concentration and alert status remain the same for the time being as we focus on repairing the network damage needed for system resilience, but not affecting customer supplies. SSEN teams will carry out remedial repairs and identify any further damage on our localised network.

"We have contacted all customers involved in the power restoration activities today and we are asking any customers who are returning to an unoccupied property or who have not been in contact with us and are still without power, to contact 105 as soon as possible.”

Evanton, Scotland. Trees on the train lines as high winds from Storm Corrie brought down trees and power lines.

ScotRail is still warning of low temperatures on Friday morning after their service were impacted by storm damage.

The low temperatures come during a cost of living crisis in the UK, with people facing higher taxes and rising costs for food and other items.

Ofgem announced on Friday that the average energy bill in the UK will rise by just under £700 annually after a 54% increase to the price cap.

The new price cap will take effect in Scotland, England and Wales in April and affect 22 million households.

The average energy customer will face an annual default tariff of £1,971 – up from £1,277.

