Storm Ciara: Scottish man, 77, who fell during icy conditions believed to be second fatality

A 77-year-old man from Clydebank who died during Storm Ciara, is believed to be the second fatality during the wild weather conditions.

The man, believed to be 77 years old, fell and banged his head during icy weather, it was reported.

Two people are now thought to have died during the storm which wreaked havoc across the UK.

Emergency services rushed to his aid on Kilbowie Road in Clydebank, West Dumbartonshire, but the man could not be saved.

The first reported fatality during the storm was on Sunday afternoon on the A33 in Hampshire, when a driver was killed when a tree crushed his car.

The 58-year-old man, from Micheldever, in Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene after the tree toppled as he was driving his Mercedes from Winchester to Micheldever just before 4pm on Sunday.

A Hampshire Police statement said: "His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

