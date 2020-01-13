Storm Brendan: when and where the storm will hit in Scotland, latest Met Office weather forecast and warnings

The Met Office have released yellow weather warnings for wind and snow and ice in Scotland ahead of the arrival of Storm Brendan.

Named by Met Eireann, the national meteorological service in Ireland, the powerful storm is expected to batter Scotland with high winds up to 80mph and heavy rain.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves, according to the Met Office (Getty Images)

Flood warnings also in place for parts of the country

The storm has already hit the west coast of Ireland with Met Eireann warning that he storm may "pose a threat to life and property".

When will Storm Brendan arrive?

The high winds and heavy rain of Storm Brendan are expected to batter the west coast of Scotland from Monday afternoon until midnight,

Monday's wind warning impacts Scotland's west coast, the Hebrides, the north east and the Orkney and Shetland Islands. (Met Office)

The Orkney and Shetland Islands and the Northeast of Scotland are also covered by the warning with "delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected, particularly for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges".

The Met Office also warns that coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Flooding warnings issued

Twelve flood warnings are in place for parts of Scotland.

Scotland has been issued with a snow and ice warning on Tuesday (Met Office)

Stonehaven, Oban, Ayr to Troon, South West Rhins, West Luce Bay, Stromness, Kirkwall, Scapa, Churchill Barriers, Sanday, Fort William, Corpach and Caol have all been issued with flood warnings.

Flood alerts are also in place across much of the country, with Dundee, Fife and Aberdeen all impacted.

Snow and ice from Perth to Ullapool

On Tuesday there is also a yellow warning of snow and ice in place for parts of Scotland, the impacted area stretching from north of Perth to Ullapool.

The Met Office warn that "icy patches are likely to develop on Monday night and into Tuesday morning as blustery showers fall on cold surfaces, especially untreated roads and pavements.

Showers in areas above 200m will fall as snow, according to the Meteorological body, with heavy snow and temporary blizzards expected in areas above 400m.