Storm Betty: Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain to hit parts of Scotland

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for swathes of Scotland as Storm Betty is set to bring strong winds in the second named storm in August.

The warning is in place from 3am to noon on Saturday across much of the Central Belt. Parts of the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife, and Argyll and Bute are all covered by the warning.

Sepa has issued flood alerts across Tayside and Fife. A yellow weather warning for wind in place until noon on Saturday is also due to cover some parts of south-west Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said Scotland would experience unseasonably wet and windy conditions into Saturday, as well as much of the UK.

The yellow weather warning fo rain is in place from 3am on Friday to noon on Saturday

"While Storm Betty will have higher impacts in Ireland, exposed Irish Sea coasts of the UK could see gusts in excess of 70mph, with around 50mph more widely,” he said.

“Storm Betty is also bringing some large accumulations of rainfall for the time of year, with some spots of Northern Ireland seeing around 80mm of rain, though between 15-25mm is expected more widely. Parts of Scotland could see similarly high accumulations, especially over higher ground.”

Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to take care on the roads, with warnings that bus and train services are likely to be impacted.

Betty is the second storm named in August, following Storm Antoni which occurred earlier this month.

This is the second time since storm naming was introduced in 2015 that two storms have been named in August, following Ellen and Francis in August 2020.

A Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning, covering London and the South-East, East Midlands and east of England from 8pm on Friday to 5am on Saturday, said people could face possible flooding and disruption on Friday night.

Heavy and thundery rain will spread across many parts of the UK on Friday night with the potential for some large hail, especially in East Anglia, Kent and East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning for wind said people should be aware that the very strong and gusty winds, associated with Storm Betty, could bring some disruption to transport, travel and temporary infrastructure.

It stated: "Storm Betty is expected to bring a swathe of very strong and gusty winds to the Isles of Scilly early Friday evening, quickly transferring north across many western parts of the UK overnight and into Saturday morning. Strongest winds will be along south to south-west-facing coasts where gusts of 60-70mph are possible, whilst gusts of 45-55 mph are possible elsewhere."