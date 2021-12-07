The latest forecast for Scotland as Storm Barra arrives

The Met Office said it is likely that Barra will not be as bad as Arwen, its predecessor, but that disruption to the travel network is likely, with snow and heavy rain in some areas until Wednesday.

A tree has caused disruption on the railway, damaging lines and impacting the service between Carstairs and Lockerbie.

Gusts in Scotland have reached as high as 68mph, the Met Office has said, as Storm Barra makes its way across the country.

The gust was recorded in Machrihanish, near Campbeltown in Argyll, on Tuesday afternoon, with strong winds forecast to continue throughout the night.

“The strong winds will continue across the UK this evening, bringing widely 40-50mph, and up to 65mph at the coast. This could give tricky travelling conditions, some power outages and large waves at the coast,” said Becky Mitchell, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office.

“Rain and snow will clear Scotland after midnight and the winds will gradually ease for most of the country.

“However, it will stay windy in parts of south-west England and Wales, where a yellow wind warning remains in force through Wednesday.”

The forecast for Scotland shows rain turning to snow mainly across northern hills, heavy with drifting and blizzards.

Heavy snow is expected across parts of Scotland and northern England from late on Tuesday morning, the Met Office said, although mostly between the Scottish Highlands and the Pennines.

There is also warnings of severe gales with further rain and snow in the north easing.