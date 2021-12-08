ScotRail tweeted this morning that several of its early morning services would be cancelled or delayed following the extreme weather, adding that throughout the day speed limits would be introduced causing further delays.

The rail company has organised a ticket acceptance scheme with Stagecoach travelling between Stranraer, Ayr and Glasgow. You can see live updates via ScotRail’s journey tracker.

Around 1,000 homes are without power in Scotland following last night’s storm, with SSE suggesting that for some, it may not be restored until this afternoon.

A spokesperson from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said: “SSEN engineers have restored power to over 8,000 customers following severe wind gusts and heavy snowfall brought by Storm Barra.

"As of 8am, around 1,000 customers remain without power across the north of Scotland, with 700 of these in the Grampian area.

“Our teams are working hard to restore supplies to our impacted customers as soon as possible this morning and expect to reconnect all customers impacted by Storm Barra later today.

"We are working closely with our local resilience partners to provide support to our Priority Service Register customers and gain access to faults blocked by heavy snow and fallen trees.”

Storm Barra: Flooding around Langstone on Tuesday December 7 2021

To report a power cut in your area you should call 105.

The latest power outages follow thousands of homes being without power for up to 10 days in the wake of 100mph winds and lashing rain at the end of November.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) currently has 11 flood alerts in place in Scotland and five flood warnings.

Areas under alert include Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Dundee and Angus, Orkney, Fife and Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Places currently still facing flood warnings include the area from Helmsdale to Embo on the north east coast, Loch Ryan and West Luce Bay in Dumfries and Galloway and Churchill Barriers in Orkney.

Some school closures were reported yesterday, including Stranraer Academy after the wind caused structural damage to the roof.

It is understood that some primary schools in the Aberdeenshire area have chosen to remain closed today as a precaution.

