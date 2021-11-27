From fallen trees to trampolines and barns on train tracks, Storm Arwen created damage across Scotland which resulted in an outage of power supplies and major disruption to travel which is still continuing through this weekend.

As a result, councils and road teams are working across Scotland to help clear trees and other debris which landed on roads after winds reached over 80mph in many areas.

Here are a few pictures which show the effect the winter storm had on Scotland.

Sheep finding shelter from the storm in Shetland (Photo: Catherine Munro).

This picture shows the devastation caused by Storm Arwen in East Lothian at the John Muir Country Park in Dunbar. Pine trees lie strewn across the country park ground as high winds from the winter storm brought wreckage across the east of Scotland and other parts of the country. John Largue, who posted a video showing the damage on Saturday morning, said: "John Muir country park in Dunbar completely devastated by Storm Arwen."

Midlothian Council thanked all the teams out working to keep roads clear of falling debris. This is some of the debris on the B703, Newtongrange to Newbattle road.

Advising customers to be aware of and stay safe in the windy conditions, ScotRail posted a picture of a trampoline blown onto the tracks and crushed by one of their trains in Scotland.