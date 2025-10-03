Storm Amy Scotland LIVE: Updates of travel disruption and cancellations as 100mph winds hit Scotland
Widespread travel disruption is expected as Storm Amy looks set to batter the country.
The first named storm of the season has led to weather warnings across Britain for heavy rain and strong winds of up to 100mph.
The north and west of Scotland will be worst affected by Storm Amy, with a Met Office amber alert for ‘damaging winds’ in place from 5pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.
Key Events
- Storm Amy set to bring gusts of up to 100mph
- Power cuts and disruption to travel expected
- Difficult driving conditions expected in parts of Scotland
Storm Amy claims Edinburgh v Ulster clash as URC look at alternative date
Edinburgh Rugby’s game against Ulster at Hive Stadium has been called off because of Storm Amy.
Full story here
The Enchanted Forest off tonight
Organisers of The Enchanted Forest, Pitlochry, have confirmed that due to Storm Amy and the forecast for very high winds, in the interest of public safety tonight's show (October 3) has been cancelled.
A statement reads: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to visitors by this decision but the safety of all our visitors and staff is of the utmost importance.
“All visitors booked to attend tonight will receive communication direct from SEE Tickets within the next 24 hours to enable them to exchange their tickets to an available remaining date for 2025 or, in the instance that no dates are suitable, request a refund.
“We are, as yet, unable to confirm if any future dates are cancelled. Please check our website on the morning you are due to attend for updates relating to that day. At present there is insufficient information available to make an informed decision about tomorrow night’s show. We will continue to monitor the weather and forecasts. ”
Ferries cancelled
Police Scotland said a number of ferry sailings between Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway and Northern Ireland have been cancelled from midday on Friday due to the high winds forecast as Storm Amy approaches.
They are advising anyone booked on to any of the affected sailings not to travel to the area because long delays are expected, and said they should seek alternative travel options elsewhere.
Passengers are advised to check with Stena Line and P&O Ferries for updates on sailings.
Trains cancelled
ScotRail said that several railway lines in northern Scotland will close from 6pm on Friday due to the conditions, while speed restrictions will be in place on all other routes from 7pm.
Comments
