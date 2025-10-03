Storm Amy Scotland LIVE: Updates of travel disruption and cancellations as 100mph winds hit Scotland

Organisers of The Enchanted Forest, Pitlochry, have confirmed that due to Storm Amy and the forecast for very high winds, in the interest of public safety tonight's show (October 3) has been cancelled.

A statement reads: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to visitors by this decision but the safety of all our visitors and staff is of the utmost importance.

“All visitors booked to attend tonight will receive communication direct from SEE Tickets within the next 24 hours to enable them to exchange their tickets to an available remaining date for 2025 or, in the instance that no dates are suitable, request a refund.