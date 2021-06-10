On Thursday, this spectacular event – the first in more than six years – saw the Moon move across the face of the Sun, but not completely blocking out the light coming from it.

For the UK, the best time to see the eclipse was late morning with the best sightings in the north of Scotland

Here are some pictures taken from professional photographers and locals showing their experience seeing the rare, celestial event.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Camera at the ready Many across the globe got their cameras out to photograph the partial solar eclipse on Thursday including Flora Gibb, Jasmine Lasnet and Chid Nyirenda at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh. Photo: SWNS Buy photo

2. First eclipse in more than six years The UK saw its first solar eclipse in more than six years during the morning of Thursday June 10, when the sun was partially covered by a New Moon. Here's a picture of it taken from Princes Street Gardens with views of Edinburgh Castle. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Buy photo

3. Good view with clear skies Lasting a couple of hours, the celestial event was easy to see when the skies cleared by anyone with solar eclipse glasses or even a kitchen colander. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Buy photo

4. Different shots from around the country A shot of the partial solar eclipse over Falkirk on Thursday. Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo