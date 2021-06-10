Solar eclipse Scotland: Stunning photos show sightings of rare celestial event
Many amateur and professional photographers had their cameras at the ready to photograph a rare solar eclipse this week.
On Thursday, this spectacular event – the first in more than six years – saw the Moon move across the face of the Sun, but not completely blocking out the light coming from it.
For the UK, the best time to see the eclipse was late morning with the best sightings in the north of Scotland
Here are some pictures taken from professional photographers and locals showing their experience seeing the rare, celestial event.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.