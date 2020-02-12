Snow warnings in place for third day across Scotland

Have your say

Scotland is bracing itself for another day of wintry conditions, as Met Office weather warnings are in place for a third day in a row.

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place until 12pm on Wednesday (12 Feb), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, and Strathclyde.

Scotland is bracing itself for another day of wintry conditions, as Met Office weather warnings are in place for a third day in a row.

The recent bad weather has caused travel disruption across the country, with the Queensferry Crossing remaining closed.

The bridge was closed on Monday night after concerns about snow and ice falling from its cables onto the carriageways, and has remained shut to all traffic since.

Drivers are having to head to the Kincardine Bridge if they wish to cross the Forth.

The Met Office said: “Further snow showers are likely across western Scotland on Wednesday morning. These are likely to lead to further accumulations of snow above around 100 metres with 5-10 cm of snow possible above around 250 m.

“Any snow accumulations over lower ground are likely to be temporary. Icy surfaces will be an additional hazard along with strong winds leading to some blizzard conditions at times.”



What to expect from this weather warning:

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable