Snow has already fallen in Scotland this week, with other parts of the UK set to feel the winter weather start to bite over the weekend – with possible disruption.

The current arctic weather across Britain is set to continue for at least another week – with temperatures expected to reach as low as -10C in rural areas.

It has prompted the UK Health Security Agency to issue a level three cold weather alert covering England until Monday - warning vulnerable people to heat their homes to at least 18C, wear extra layers of clothing, and eat hot food to protect themselves.

Wintry showers and freezing fog could cause problems, with more ice and snow in Scotland over the weekend, while snow is expected to impact more southerly areas of the UK from Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What Met Office weather warnings are in place?

There are currently four active Met Office yellow weather warnings:

Snow and ice across northern and parts of central Scotland until midnight on Sunday.

Snow could lead to tricky driving conditions.

Ice for much of the western side of England, parts of Northern Ireland, south-west Scotland and Wales until midnight on Sunday.

Snow and ice across northern, central and eastern Scotland from 3pm on Saturday until midnight on Sunday.

Snow and ice in London, the South East, and East of England from 9am on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

What is a yellow weather warning?

The Met Office describes a yellow weather warning as follows: “Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations. Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places. Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected. Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower. It is important to read the content of yellow warnings to determine which weather situation is being covered by the yellow warning.”

What has the Met Office said?