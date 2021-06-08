Tuesday

While today (Tuesday June 8) will see sunny intervals for areas in the north east of Scotland like Aberdeen and Wick, the majority of the country will see warm, humid and overcast weather through till this evening.

Heavy rain is expected this evening at around 7pm in Tiree as areas of western Scotland are likely to experience some wetter weather as a result of denser cloud, high temperatures and high humidity.

Loch Morlich, on the edge of Glenmore Forest in the Cairngorms National Park, became a popular destination for visitors as Scotland sizzled in the hottest day of the year on Spring Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: PA

Wednesday

The Met Office predicts that the west coast could see rain on Wednesday June 9 as light rain is expected in Glasgow tomorrow morning, with heavier bursts expected in Fort William and the Inner Hebrides.

Mostly cloud is expected elsewhere in Scotland on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 18C in Glasgow to around 16C in Ullapool as showers look to move across the west to more north easterly areas of Scotland as the day goes on.

Thursday

Thursday certainly looks to be a much brighter day – getting off to a sunny start in Aberdeen as sunny intervals develop across the north and east coasts of Scotland throughout the morning and early afternoon.

While light rain is once again expected for Tiree, Stornoway and coastal areas in the west of Scotland, temperatures of around 19-20C are predicted for Edinburgh and Glasgow, with cloud easing on Thursday evening to offer sunny intervals and a brighter end to the day in Lerwick, Aberdeen and Loch Rannoch also.

Friday

Heading into the weekend, Friday is once again set to bring plenty of overcast, cloudy weather for most of Scotland despite high temperatures of 18C in Aberdeen in the morning and then Dumfries in the early afternoon.

Sunny intervals are likely to be seen from early morning in Pitlochry, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, while areas in central and western Scotland look to remain under dense cloud coverage for most of the day.

Weekend

While the weekend is still days away, it seems set to offer some respite from humid, cloudy days across Scotland as Saturday and Sunday bring mostly sunshine or sunny intervals to the bulk of the country and temperatures in the high teens and early twenties.

