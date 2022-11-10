High winds are expected to hit the Capital, with strong southwesterly winds expected to reach their peak on Friday morning, with gusts of 60-65 mph are likely on high ground.

Edinburgh has already seen high winds today, with tourist attractions including Edinburgh Castle already warning the weather may disrupt opening hours.

The weather warning is in place for “very strong gusty winds” from 6am-11am on Friday, November 11, which the Met Office has warned may lead to some travel disruption in the morning.

The Met Office has also urged members of the public to plan ahead for any journeys with bus and train services likely to be affected, with some journeys taking longer. There are also warning for delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.