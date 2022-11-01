The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind and rain on Wednesday, with a spell of very windy weather expected for parts of Scotland, with a separate weather warning for rain issued.

The rain warning is in place in South West Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde from 10am to 6pm, with 30mm to 40mm of rain expected according to the latest forecast. The rain will clear away eastwards later on Wednesday afternoon.

The yellow weather warning for wind warns of gusts of 55-65mph particularly in exposed coastal areas and over higher ground, with some sudden strong gusts of wind also possible.

Strong winds and heavy rain will batter parts of the UK as November gets off to a blustery start.

Further heavy rain is also likely during Wednesday with forecasters warning of potential travel disruption and flooding.