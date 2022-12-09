News you can trust since 1817
Scotland's weather: Will it snow in Scotland this weekend? Watch the latest forecast

Much of the country has seen travel disruption and snow over the course of the week, with a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for much of the country.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
5 minutes ago

Motorists are being warned to drive carefully as icy Arctic air sweeps Scotland – bringing treacherous conditions with it.

Snow was disrupting travel on Friday morning, with snow gates closed on the A939 at Cock Bridge snow gate and the B974 at Cairn O’Mount in Aberdeenshire, Traffic Scotland said.

In Dumfries and Galloway, Nithsdale Police tweeted: “A weather warning remains in place for ice. Fully defrost all windows before driving & drive to the conditions.”

Watch the latest forecast for Scotland
Scotland is braced for freezing temperatures, with warnings they could drop as low as minus 10C overnight in some areas.

Watch the latest forecast above.

