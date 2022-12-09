Motorists are being warned to drive carefully as icy Arctic air sweeps Scotland – bringing treacherous conditions with it.
Snow was disrupting travel on Friday morning, with snow gates closed on the A939 at Cock Bridge snow gate and the B974 at Cairn O’Mount in Aberdeenshire, Traffic Scotland said.
In Dumfries and Galloway, Nithsdale Police tweeted: “A weather warning remains in place for ice. Fully defrost all windows before driving & drive to the conditions.”
Scotland is braced for freezing temperatures, with warnings they could drop as low as minus 10C overnight in some areas.
