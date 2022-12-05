The Met Office have issued the latest forecast for Scotland ahead of upcoming weather warning for parts of country.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for parts of Scotland, with snow forecast from Wednesday, and throughout parts of the week.

Winds which are currently blowing from the east are expected to shift to the north bringing an Arctic chill to the country and below-average temperatures for the time of year.

A weather warning is in place for parts of Scotland

A yellow snow warning is in place for Wednesday which the Met Office is advising could cause disruption to road, bus and train journeys.

Passengers have been urged to plan ahead if carrying out any journeys.

