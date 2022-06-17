Scotland's weather: The latest forecast for the weekend as UK bakes in heatwave

While the UK may be enjoying a heatwave – the same can not be said for much of Scotland.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Friday, 17th June 2022, 3:32 pm

However, warmed weather could be on the way with sun and high temperatures expected over the weekend.

Many Britons are basking in sunshine with temperatures soaring to over 32C as the UK recorded the hottest day of the year so far for the third day in a row.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 heat-health alert for London, the East of England and the South East in order to protect health services.

The latest forecast for Scotland

‘Early warning’ of summer water shortages across southern half of Scotland after...

While Scotland may be able to enjoy heat over the weekend, down south the heatwave is due to end shortly, as a cold front coming in from the North will bring with it “a drop in temperatures” and “a spell of some rain through the day on Saturday for much of central England and Wales” according to the Met Office.

