Scotland was hit with winds of up to 80mph as Storm Otto left thousands of homes without power, cause significant travel disruption and ripped the roof off of a school in Angus.

The strong winds brought to the UK by Storm Otto tore the roof off a school and crushed a sports car under a falling tree on Friday morning with Angus Council shared images of the collapsed roof of Burnside Primary School, Carnoustie.

Repairs are being made on Friday and Monday while the school is closed for half-term.

The Met Office said gusts of 75-80mph had been recorded across parts of northern Scotland.

Large parts of Aberdeenshire have been left without power with Scottish and Southern Electricty Network showing vast areas near Peterhead, Huntly, Banff, and Fraserburgh are all without power.

There were also travel issues across Scotland’s rail network with trees brought down on several routes including the West Highland Line, Far North Line and Aberdeen-Inverness.

Fencing panels blew onto the tracks near Montrose, with poster boards on the tracks at Dalmuir.

On the East Coast Main Line just south of Edinburgh polythene sheets became tangled on the overhead lines, and at Yoker on the North Clyde route, polyethene bags were also blown onto the overhead lines. Multiple trains were struck by trees between Aberdeen and Inverness, with ScotRail confirming in a statement that: "The train was fit to continue to Queen Street where it was then withdrawn from service to be taken to depot for full assessment and repair."

On the West Coast Main Line the operation of the level crossing barriers at Bodsbury were affected by the wind and a tree also struck a train line between Crianlarich –and Tyndrum Lower Oban.

In England, arout 19,000 homes were left without power over 143 incidents, Northern Powergrid said. More than 11,000 are said to have since had supplies restored. A Northern Powergrid spokesperson said: “At present, for customers impacted, we’re hopeful that the majority of customers will have their power restored today, with the potential of a small number that may run into Saturday.”

TransPennine Express has warned customers to check their route before they travel, adding that trains between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh will move at reduced speeds in response to the weather.

The Met Office had issued a weather warning stating that high winds would result in travel disruption and possible damage to buildings in places and warned the drivers of high-sided vehicles to be careful.

It said there is also a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast “as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure”.

The warning for Scotland is in place until 3pm Friday and the north-east England warning is until 2pm.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the north-east of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph. Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops.

“There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up.